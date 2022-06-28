CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

