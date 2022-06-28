Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $4.01 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $479.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average of $173.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.