Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$169.90 million during the quarter.

