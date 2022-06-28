Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. Buys 3,000 Shares

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHK opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $15,486,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

