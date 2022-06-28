Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.30.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

