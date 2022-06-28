CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 5,236 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

