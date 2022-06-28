Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $702.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

