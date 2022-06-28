Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

CHS stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 78.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

