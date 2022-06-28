ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.92 Per Share

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.9194 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

