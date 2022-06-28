Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,791 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after acquiring an additional 534,099 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,358,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,232.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 113,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

