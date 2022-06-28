Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,521,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

