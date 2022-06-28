Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 9,594 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

NYSE TDOC opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

