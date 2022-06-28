Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

