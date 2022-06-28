Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.76.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

