Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

