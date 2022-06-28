Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,301 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

