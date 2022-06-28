Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,698 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

