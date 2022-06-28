Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,600 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 761,039 shares in the company, valued at $27,488,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

