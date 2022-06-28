Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,696 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 28.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $45,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 350,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,846,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

BMY opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

