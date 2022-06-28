Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler cut Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.