Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$16.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHP.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.94.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52 week low of C$13.28 and a 52 week high of C$15.91.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

