Chronos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $377,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 35.4% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $393.13 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.07 and its 200 day moving average is $521.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.