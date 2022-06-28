Chronos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,167 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 3.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

