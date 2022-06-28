Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $194.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.40. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

