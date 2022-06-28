Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider David Taylor Sells 7,000 Shares

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.18), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($120,230.65).

Shares of LON CHH opened at GBX 1,415 ($17.36) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,420.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,556.16. The company has a market cap of £155.98 million and a PE ratio of 3,723.68. Churchill China plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,050 ($25.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a GBX 17.30 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $6.70. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

