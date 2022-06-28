Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

