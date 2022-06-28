Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

