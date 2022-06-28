Citigroup Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $116.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.