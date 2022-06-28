City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Jane Stabile Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) insider Jane Stabile bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,806.53).
LON:CLIG opened at GBX 435 ($5.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 374.56 ($4.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.91 ($7.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £220.45 million and a PE ratio of 10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 450.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.09.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.