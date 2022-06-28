Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

