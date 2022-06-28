Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 900,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 136,548 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 99,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 126,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

