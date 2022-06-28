Clarity Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 322,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,869,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 157,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 115,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

