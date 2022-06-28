Clarity Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,900 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,753 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

