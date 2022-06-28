Clarity Financial LLC Buys 36,430 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 1.9% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.3% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of F opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

