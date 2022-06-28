Clarity Financial LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

