Clarity Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,400 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,585,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.