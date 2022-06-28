Clarity Financial LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

