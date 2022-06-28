Clarity Financial LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $153.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

