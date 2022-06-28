Clarity Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

