Clarity Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.