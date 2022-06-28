Clarity Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSTA. 55I LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

