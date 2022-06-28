Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

