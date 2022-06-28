Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09.

