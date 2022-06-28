Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

