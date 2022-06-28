Clarity Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300,186 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,031 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 931,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 138,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

