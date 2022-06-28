Clarity Financial LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 581,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 433,688 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 80,901 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,857,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

BIL stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43.

