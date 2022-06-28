Clarity Financial LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.