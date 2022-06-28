Clarity Financial LLC Sells 970 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

FSK stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

