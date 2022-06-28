Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

