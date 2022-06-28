Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.